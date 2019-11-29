Bolivia’s National Assembly approved a bill aimed at restoring stability, following weeks of social upheaval and over 30 deaths during the political crisis.

In the capital La Paz both Chambers of Congress approved a bill nullifying the presidential vote last month, paving the way for new elections to take place without former President Evo Morales.

The bill prevents the participation of candidates who formed part of the last two terms, as lawmakers agreed to select a new electoral board.

The decision comes in the wake of the vote on October 20th, following allegations of voting irregularities and allegations of electoral fraud from the opposition.

Morales stepped down on November 10, as the military called on him to restore calm, following the Organisation of American States’ (OAS) review which said irregularities had taken place.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president who had been in power over 13 years, claimed exile in Mexico, saying he was the victim of a coup.

According to Jorge Dulon a political scientist based in La Paz, the move towards new elections marks the start of dialogue.

Dulon says the Movement For Socialism (MAS), Morales’ party, had been looking for four safeguards; starting with safeguards for its activists. The second was not to lose their legal status to participate in elections. The third safeguard was to allow Morales to return to Bolivia. The last safeguard was to allow Morales to return and participate in elections.

Bolivia’s interim government accuses Morales of terrorism and sedition for allegedly creating social unrest.

“They’ve had to take quick decisions and in some instances they haven’t been adequate decisions,” Dulon told TRT World regarding the interim government.

Arturo Murillo is Bolivia’s interior minister and Dulon describes his political discourse as “very complicated.”

“He’s (Murillo) referring to an ex-minister to the president. He said we’re going to hunt him down because he’s like an animal,” he said.

“These signs are confrontational and they’re not appropriate. I believe they are a product of inexperience for those who overnight have become ministers,” said Dulon.

The Minister of Communications, Roxana Lizarraga also made ill-advised remarks according to Dulon.

“Any trace of sedition from the international press is going be to be punished - is going to be investigated. It’s not a happy message either for the international community or for the international press and least of all it is a sign to promote dialogue,” he said.

An uncertain future

For many Bolivians it has been a time of much uncertainty, particularly online.

Juan Carlos Uribe, a coordinator at Chequea Bolivia, a fact checking initiative, said since the elections fake news stories have increased.

“The tipping point has really been since the elections,” he told TRT World.

He says they undertake verification on three to four stories per day, checking around 40 stories per month but the numbers increased to around 50.

Some of their debunked stories have reached up to 55,000 Bolivians.

On average their fact-checking feed on Facebook increased from 1300 views to around 8,000 per day, after the elections.

He says the fake news stories have changed from Facebook to Whatsapp.

“These fake news stories from the 21st October onwards have created a lot of uncertainty for people, many doubts. They have caused stress for the the majority of people, as to whether what they’ve been sent on their phones is true or not,” Uribe said.

According to Uribe one of the fake videos allegedly circulating was found to be recorded in Mexico and not in Bolivia.

He advocates checking content on Google and including details like the location of the recording and dates to help to verify stories.

“One of the videos Alvaro Garcia Linera, the vice president, showed, depicted people being mistreated and being hit which was here in Bolivia but was a fragment of a video from 2008,” he alleged.

As the situation has worsened, Bolivians appear polarised as to whether they witnessed a popular uprising or a coup.

There appears to be varying perspectives on events, according to different sectors of Bolivian society, which has resulted in a complex picture on the ground.

Some Bolivians also appear to be discontent with the media coverage.

“We never mattered to the international press. But they come here now Evo has resigned, to discredit our president, to falsify images,” claimed Brendita Valdez who didn’t wish to provide any of her personal details.

She is angry after the interim government published an audio of Evo Morales allegedly saying not to allow food into the cities whilst in exile.

Morales has rejected the accusations, claiming they are a ploy to prevent his return to Bolivia.

“It’s a terrible situation. Young people are full of pain and wounds,” said Brendita.

She feels repressed, as the situation has worsened, resulting in dozens of deaths.

“After February 21, 2016 we are demanding democracy,” said Brendita.

“The main thing that the international audience has to know is that on February 21st, 2016 Bolivia had a referendum where we said no to the Evo government. That is the greatest proof that his governing was becoming a dictatorship,” said Brendita referring to what she sees as an undemocratic consolidation of power by Morales.

Referendum defeat

Morales had planned a fourth term in the presidency, but Bolivians voted against this in a 2016 referendum. A court ruled against the referendum, saying his political rights were violated by the decision.

Across different sectors of Bolivian society, there appears to be a different perception of events.

Amongst his supporters, Morales remains popular after over 13 years in charge of the country.