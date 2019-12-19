Without these foreign actors, Haftar’s self-described Libyan National Army (LNA), a ragtag of different militias and mercenary groups, cannot sustain its operations. Even its control over many regions is, at best, nominal. However, the balance of power has substantially tilted in favour of the LNA recently, as some countries, including the UAE and Egypt, have stepped up their air support to the warlord, which enables him to maintain pressure on government forces. Such a support has also made Haftar reject any political settlement, preferring to seize the entire Libyan territory by force.

On the other hand, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli was set up in 2015. It is the internationally-recognised executive body and was endorsed by the UN Security Council as the legitimate authority. Despite UN support, and notwithstanding the nice words provided generally by Western countries vis-a-vis UN resolutions, in practical terms only a few countries provide tangible support to the internationally-recognised government. Turkey is one of the countries siding with legitimacy, and the Turkish leadership is supporting the government diplomatically, politically, economically, and with security.

In fact, Ankara will step up its military support for the internationally-recognised Libyan government. The recently signed bilateral arrangement between both parties was sent to parliament for ratification. The security and military cooperation agreement includes provisions for launching a "quick reaction force" - if requested by Tripoli.

The agreement is the extension of existing military cooperation framework agreements. As such, the UN-backed government could request vehicles, equipment and weapons for use in army, navy and air operations. It also makes provision for training, intelligence sharing, and direct military assistance.

Eastern Mediterranean dispute and the spillover effect

Some of Haftar’s international backers have pushed the situation to the point of no return. Blinded by vindictiveness, they are trying hard to prevent Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from enjoying their legitimate rights in accessing their share of the Eastern Mediterranean’s energy wealth.

By supporting Haftar, they are trying to isolate Turkey completely from the region. To avert such a catastrophic scenario, Turkey and Libya’s legitimate government signed an agreement on maritime boundaries. The agreement enables both Turkey and Libya to preserve their rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean waters.

This political move showed the world how dialogue and negotiation achieve a win-win situation for all parties. However, certain forces, such as Egypt, Greece and others were surprised by the agreement and became disenchanted about their designs aimed at isolating Turkey from its neighbourhood. There is a good reason for that: the deal between Turkey and Libya will likely restrict their unwarranted greed for the Eastern Mediterranean’s resources.

Therefore, the conflict in Libya will likely intensify, as the Eastern Mediterranean dispute will have a spillover effect on this conflict. Turkey will likely increase its support for the legitimate government in Libya while preserving its sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. On the other hand, the anti-Turkey forces have already been supplying the warlord with all sorts of weapon systems. However, they might add the size and speed of their supplies.

The United Nations’ role

The United Nations Security Council has been indecisive and was not able to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Libya. In the interim, many international players were fuelling the conflict by sending arms to Haftar despite an official UN arms embargo. Meanwhile, the United Nations has been ineffective in enforcing sanctions against countries interfering in Libya.

If the UN continues to sit on the fence, allowing Haftar’s backers to continue providing him with support, this conflict will expand and may escalate beyond its current location. In the meantime, the Libyan people will continue to suffer from this ongoing conflict. Since April 2019, thousands of Libyans have been displaced, and many innocent people have been killed.

The more Haftar continues to receive financial and military support from various countries, the more likely this war will continue, and it will make it harder to undertake a credible process of national reconciliation. Therefore, the elimination of the aforementioned external support for Haftar could weaken his power on the ground. Additionally, cutting his supplies could make the war more expensive to wage for him. In turn, this would facilitate the efforts to implement fully the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA), which remains the only available politically negotiated settlement for this conflict.

The long-term struggle in Libya may not end soon, as the country has become a hub for a proxy war. However, Turkey’s determination to be more involved in Libya worked wonders. It created a new momentum for peace and gave a new life to the UN-led political process. Chancellor Merkel’s invitation to President Erdogan to the Berlin Peace Conference is a tribute to this game-changing decision.