Last Tuesday, Greece signed an accord with Italy on their maritime boundaries to establish an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between the two countries. This accord does not even serve Greece’s regional interests and has raised eyebrows within the country.

The former Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, harshly criticised the Greek government.

By signing the agreement, he says that the Greeks are going against their claims on the EZZ(s) of their islands by accepting the non-existence of their islands’ EZZ(s). This means the distribution under Turkey’s EZZ projection in the Eastern Mediterranean is not baseless.

As the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, has emphasised, “their deal (the accord) has proven the validity of Turkey’s argument on such maritime deals.”

Furthermore, this accord allegedly violates the maritime boundaries of Libya and Albania.

Greece's anti-Turkey actions in the region continue to create more friction and are have led to diplomatic failures.

After the signing of the accord, the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias stated, “The delimitation of maritime zones is accomplished with valid agreements, not with invalid ones like that signed by Turkey and the Libyan government of Fayez al-Sarraj and with maps unilaterally submitted to the United Nations.”

The assertion that the regional concord took place between the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya is invalid will not help to resolve existing disputes or result in regional stability and prosperity for any stakeholders such as Greece, Turkey, or Cypriots, whether Turkish or Greek.

Statements from the international community have led the Greek administration to take more reckless steps in the region.

For instance, French Defense Minister Florence Parly stated that a few months ago, "France intends to stand by Greece and help it to confront multiple tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean."

Instead of offering a constructive and inclusive approach for regional peace and stability, such statements coming out from unilateral and biased judgments will not help pave the way for a common platform for regional cooperation that can be accepted by all parties.