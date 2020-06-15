As Turkey succeeds in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, health officials say the country might be facing a new threat.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has already killed 15 people in the country, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reports.

“When Turkey imposed a curfew, people were less likely to catch CCHF. After the curfew was lifted, tick bites increased as a lot of people spent weekends in picnic areas,” said Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Department of Faculty of Medicine in Hacettepe University, Professor Mehmet Ceyhan.

What is CCHF?

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus.

According to the World Health Organization, it causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks and human-to-human transmission can occur from a tick bite or contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

CCHF is endemic in Africa, Balkans, Middle East and Asian countries south of the 50th parallel north.