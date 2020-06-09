Google 'delisted’ an app that millions of Indians downloaded to encourage a boycott against Chinese software, as mounting anti-China sentiment proliferates across the country.

On 3 June, the Remove China App was unavailable from the Google Play Store, as the tech giant cited that the product violated Google policy by encouraging users to remove or disable third-party applications from Android phones.

Jaipur-based startup OneTouch AppLabs developed the app, allowing users to identify and delete applications developed in China like TikTok, which is massively popular in India.

On its download page, the app was framed in political terms: referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid-19 address on 12 May, which focused on ‘Atm Nirbhar Bharat’ or a self-reliant India.

The developers billed the app as a tool to support that goal.

According to analytics company Sensor Tower, the app was downloaded more than 4 million times between late May and 1 June and had a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating from nearly 180,000 reviews.

While most of the app installations were in India, data showed it was gaining momentum in Australia.

The app prompted debate among Chinese developers who target international markets.

Baijing, or Beluga Whale, a popular online community for China’s app exporters, mentioned that the app is “a form of market disruption” and called on Chinese developers to report it to Google.

The Chinese tabloid, The Global Times said the app was “likely to draw punishment from China,” adding that “the software has drawn ridicule from Chinese netizens, who suggest Indians could ‘throw away’ their Chinese-branded smartphones.”

Lui Dingding, a Beijing-based analyst, doesn’t think that the present anti-Chinese surge and the “Made in India” initiative would have much of a lasting effect given India’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

“From a pragmatic perspective, fanning such sentiment will do no good for India’s own industrial development as it needs economic and trade ties with China,” Liu noted.

Some observers see this rising anti-China sentiment as part of a global trend and that China should be prepared for it.

“As anxiety around Chinese technological hegemony grows, it’s only a matter of time before we see what is happening in India take root in other countries,” said Dr. Yunhee Ki, a consultant with Global Risk Intelligence, speaking with TRT World.

“It’s a risk that Chinese developers will have to start factoring in now or they won’t be ready for the long-term consequences autarkic national policies would bring about.”

China’s growing digital footprint

The Remove China App was launched on 17 May, just days after a cross-border skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops at a remote mountainous crossing near Tibet.

In the latest in a long history of border flare-ups between the neighbouring powers, it triggered a fresh round of anti-China sentiment in the country.

A boycott campaign was given a visible boost when prominent educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk took to social media to urge Indians that it was their responsibility as citizens to “use their wallet power” and leave a negative impact on Chinese imports.

Shortly after Wangchuk’s comments were made in response to the border standoff, #BoycottMadeInChina began trending.

Actor Arshad Warsi chimed in along similar lines to his two-plus million followers on Twitter.

With bilateral tensions escalating, the two countries also have a significant economic relationship – one that has come under considerable strain as India begins to pivot towards self-reliance to wean itself from dependency on China.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Vivo and Xiaomi were the top sellers in India during the first quarter of 2020, making up over half the market, according to research firm Canalys.

India has said it would allow Chinese telecom company Huawei to participate in some 5G trials.

But as global concerns over China’s 5G ascendancy have become more pronounced, it has surfaced in India, where 5G negotiations are considered a vital matter for national security.