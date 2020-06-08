US Democrats, led by a group of black lawmakers, unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests.

The bill would allow victims of misconduct and their families to seek financial damages against police by limiting the legal doctrine known as "qualified immunity".

It would also make lynching a federal hate crime. What the bill will not do is defund the police or reimagine public safety measures.

Democrats hope to bring the legislation to the floor of the House of Representatives before the end of June.

But its reception in the Republican-controlled Senate is unclear, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell noncommittal on the need for legislation.

Democrats take a knee

Earlier, Democrats kneeled in silence in the US Congress as they observed an eight-minute, 46-second tribute to George Floyd and other black Americans "who have unjustly lost their lives."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer were joined by two dozen lawmakers in Congress' Emancipation Hall – named in honour of the slaves who helped erect the US Capitol in the 18th century.

The tribute was an acknowledgement of the time a white police officer pinned his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis May 25 unleashed mass protests against racial injustice.

From chokeholds to racial profiling

The proposal bans police chokeholds and racial profiling, requires nationwide use of body cameras, subjects police to civilian review boards and abolishes the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which protects police from civil litigation, according to congressional sources.

The package confronts several aspects of law enforcement accountability and practices that have come under criticism, especially as more and more police violence is captured on cell phone video and shared widely across the nation, and the world.

It is the most ambitious changes to law enforcement sought by Congress in years.

"It is time for police culture in many departments to change," Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Representative Karen Bass, who is leading the effort, told CNN earlier on Sunday calling it "transformative."

Bass said the package from House and Senate Democrats will be bolder than any law enforcement changes of the past decade.

