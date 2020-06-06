The Libyan army launched a military operation on Saturday to liberate cities in eastern and central Libya from militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement, military spokesman Abdel Hadi Dara said the operation, codenamed "path of victory", aims to liberate the cities of Sirte and Jufra and the towns of Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's militia.

He said warplanes struck two military vehicles belonging to Haftar south of Wadi Wishka.

For his part, army spokesman Mohammed Kanunu said government forces have been ordered to advance towards Wadi Wishka and Sirte.

He said Libyan warplanes carried out five airstrikes against Haftar's forces near Sirte.

Libyan army's advances

On Friday, the Libyan army liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna – the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognised government Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's militia since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Tarhuna was a major focal point for supply lines for Haftar’s militias from Jufra airbase.

After retaking the country's main airport, the Libyan Army on Thursday announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including al Watiya air base, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

The UN-backed GNA has been backed by Turkey, while Haftar, whose militia still controls the east and oil fields in the south, has been supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.