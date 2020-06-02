The German Football Association (DFB) has launched an investigation into players that showed support for US protests over the police killing of George Floyd during matches over the weekend.

The top German football body is reviewing gestures by several football players to express their backing for protests in the US over the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

Four football players in the German football league, Bundesliga, used different methods to voice their sympathy.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi from Borussia Dortmund displayed a t-shirt under their jersey with the slogan “Justice for George Floyd”.

Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach knelt on the pitch, which is a gesture to protest police brutality and racism against African-Americans.

Another Bundesliga player, Weston McKennie, wrote on his armband: “Justice for George Floyd.”

"The DFB's control committee will deal with this issue in the next few days and examine the matter," announced the chairman of the control committee, Anton Nachreiner, on Sunday.

On Monday, DFB Vice President Rainer Koch said that the review will aim to determine "whether the game and the field are the right place for these actions.

“In the current football rules, the equipment of footballers may not have any political, religious or personal slogans, messages or images.”