At the beginning of the social media era, many thought platforms such as Twitter and Facebook would provide somewhere for opposing views to thrive so that constructive debates could try to achieve reconciliation.

But quite the opposite appears to be happening across social media, as people frequently continue to use their accounts to fuel anger and hatred against one other.

Recently, Twitter blocked one of the tweets written by US President Donald Trump on ongoing anti-government protests in the US to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who breathed his last under the knee of a white police officer.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts," the president wrote, referring to incidents of violence and looting at different protest sites.

Although it marked Trump’s tweet, Twitter has largely been silent on the various accounts propagating the ideas emanating from terror groups such as the PKK, Daesh and Al Qaida who are all one way or another, unabashedly glorifying violence.

Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the SDF, whose backbone is the YPG - the Syrian wing of the PKK - owns a blue-ticked Twitter account, confirmation that it has been verified by Twitter itself.

Syria-born Abdi joined the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the EU, in the 1990s. He participated in the group’s terror campaign against Ankara from his early years.

The PKK’s three-decade-long reign of terror has cost tens of thousands of lives which include children, women and elders in Turkey and neighbouring countries.

It is not only Abdi, for there are other accounts that support the PKK - they have sometimes been active under different aliases.

A Twitter account, which calls itself YPG enternasionalist (internationalist), is one of them. It occasionally shares content glorifying the PKK and its leadership.