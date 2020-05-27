Germany is set to lift global travel warnings in two stages, starting with 26 European Union (EU) member states first and then moving onto other countries, the German Foreign Ministry said.

The German government is currently working, as a first step, "to find opportunities for a gradual and coordinated return to travel within the EU and the Schengen area," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told TRT World .

The question of travel to and from other countries would be dealt with in the second stage, the official said.

Germany will reportedly lift travel warnings for 26 EU member states and non-EU member states like the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

At least 8,526 people have died from coronavirus in the country while the virus has infected 181,770 people so far.

Cabinet to approve guidelines