Italian aid worker Silvia Constanza Romano returned to her home in Rome on May 12 after being held captive for 18 months by Somali militants in east Africa.

Soon after her arrival, the news of her conversion to Islam made round on the internet. The declaration riled up Italy's far-right, with Nico Basso, a rightwing 'Venetist' town councillor in Asolo, sharing a photo of her on Twitter and saying “hang her”. He was quick to delete the post.

Romano insisted that it was not a forcible conversion as she became Muslim by choice during the captivity and took the name of Aisha.

"It was spontaneous and not forced. In these months I was given a Koran and thanks to my captors I also learned some Arabic,” she said.

“They explained their reasons and culture to me. My conversion process has been slow in recent months. There was no marriage or relationship, only respect."

Romano, 25, was kidnapped in Kenya's southeastern coastal town of Chakama in November 2018 and taken to Somalia.

The online hate campaign against her was so unrelenting that the Italian police said she may be given police protection.

Deputy of Lega, the far-right party under Matteo Salvini’s leadership, Alessandro Pagano attacked her for being “neo-terrorist” in his speech at the country’s chamber of deputies.

President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico slammed hatefully addressed words, considering it violent and unacceptable.