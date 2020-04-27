Iran on Monday announced 96 deaths from the novel coronavirus, but said daily confirmed new infections fell below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month.

The latest fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours brought the overall death toll to 5,806, said Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Detected cases of infection rose by 991 to total 91,472 since the start of Iran's outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.

In addition, Jahanpour said more than 700 people had died of poisoning in the month until April 19 after drinking alcohol in the mistaken belief it can kill the virus.

Although its sale and consumption is banned in the Islamic republic, local media have repeatedly reported fatal poisonings from contraband alcohol.

Iran has struggled to contain the coronavirus since reporting its first cases on February 19 – two deaths in the Shia holy city of Qom.

At his briefing on Sunday, Jahanpour had announced 60 virus deaths, the lowest daily toll in the country since March 10.

But the number of casualties is widely thought to be much higher than the official figures.