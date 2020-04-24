Turkey plans to resume its football Super League matches in mid-June and the games may be played without spectators, Turkish media quoted the head of the clubs' association as saying on Friday.

Turkish football, basketball and volleyball leagues, which were among the last to continue playing matches, were suspended on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic after Ankara came under international and domestic pressure to postpone them.

Turkey has confirmed more than 100,000 cases of the new coronavirus, with a death toll of 2,600.

"We have a provisional decision to launch the Super League matches in the week of June 12-14," public broadcaster TRT Haber quoted the Turkish clubs' association chairman Mehmet Sepil as saying.