This week Ma, the former chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba who first joined Twitter in March, announced that he would send emergency medical supplies to the World Health Organization (WHO) days after US President Donald Trump “dangerously” defunded the organisation.

Announced on Twitter, Ma’s giveaway includes 100 million masks, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million test kits, which will be distributed to those most in need.

Ma’s citizen diplomacy has been in contrast to China’s more assertive campaign as it seeks to shape the global narrative around the pandemic.

Ma's prominence in China means such an effort can't be taking place at odds with Beijing's broader global coronavirus response.

In January this year, the billionaire donated $14.4 million to fight the novel coronavirus with a third of the money going towards Chinese government research organisations.

China’s image in Africa has been dented by the coronavirus outbreak and videos that have surfaced online of African people being beaten or being blamed for the spread of the virus have been widely shared.

A France24 investigation found some of the claims to be unsubstantiated, however, online rumours have nonetheless been damaging.

Leading the effort in terms of public diplomacy, Ma has had strong backing from local Chinese embassies.

The Jack Ma Foundation, created by the billionaire, promised and delivered 1,000 protective suits, 20,000 test kits and 100,000 masks to every single African country individually.

Ma’s efforts have also focused on working with medical institutions throughout Africa to provide online training for dealing with the coronavirus.

At the centre of all of this has been Ethiopia, where China has invested considerably both politically and economically. China has become the top foreign direct investor in the country and is distributing much of the aid to the rest of Africa.