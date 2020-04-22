The full extent of the coronavirus crisis in the western world is only now coming to light as data about cases linked to care homes is made available.

According to a report by the London School of Economics (LSE), deaths associated with the covid-19 virus in care homes may even make up the majority of fatalities in some countries.

In Belgium of the 4,857 deaths linked to the coronavirus reported as of April 16, 2,387 happened in care homes, according to the LSE study. That amounts to just over 49 percent.

Around 64 percent of Norway’s 223 covid-19 related deaths were also associated with care homes.

Similarly, a majority of Spain’s coronavirus deaths are believed to have taken place among staff and elderly residents in care homes. Of 19,516 deaths as of April 16, 10,924 were care home residents. That figure amounts to just over 52 percent.

In one particularly gruesome incident in Spain, in March soldiers came across the corpses of coronavirus victims in one home after they had been abandoned.

The picture across Europe is similarly grim, a recent TRT World report on the situation in Italy quoted a World Health Organization official who described the crisis of deaths among the elderly as a ‘massacre’.

While for younger demographics the death rate for covid-19 infection lies between 0.2 and three percent, for those over 80 there is a one in five chance of dying according to preliminary data.