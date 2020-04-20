Italy and Turkey are both dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic like the rest of the world, but the outbreak has profoundly damaged Italy, resulted in tragic consequences with a terrifying death toll, the highest in the world.

In retrospect, the Italian leadership should have acted firmly and rapidly before case numbers reached a critical level. At present, the number of victims is still far from stabilising completely. Therefore, Italy requested help from many countries, including EU partners. However, the response was meek, and only a handful of nations, including Turkey, answered the call early.

Turkey's healthcare system has significantly evolved over the past two decades. To the credit of the government, substantial investments were made in that sector, and the country has sufficient facilities and human resources to deal with the pandemic.

Unlike other EU nations' shameful lack of solidarity with the Italians, Turkey extended its medical assistance to Italy.

There is a rationale behind it. The Turkish leadership believes that Covid-19 will be defeated like other pandemics in the past, but this crisis is a test of international friendship and cooperation.

For this reason, Ankara shows determination and stands firm with its NATO allies and other nations around the world, by sending planeloads of medical aid.

Such a display of support in the current circumstances might play a role in getting the two nations together and assuage some of the baseless anti-Turkey bias in the region. This could also lead to a closer diplomatic engagement and potentially boost future cooperation and a partnership between Ankara and Rome.

The pandemic has created a fertile environment for strengthening international and regional solidarity by presenting a united front against the pandemic.

Statements coming from NATO and European Union officials praised Turkey's medical assistance and its gestures of international friendship.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated: "Solidarity in action: Turkey sending a cargo plane with medical supplies to Italy & Spain today to support our joint fight against… Proud to see NATO Allies supporting each other through our disaster relief centre."

Similarly, the European Union Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amors also issued statements praising Turkey's actions.

In a similar vein, the Italian delegation in NATO declared: "Deeply grateful to our Turkish friends for their solidarity!"

A fertile environment now exists for strengthening solidarity between these two countries, and hopefully, it can help to expand the partnership at least regionally.

