WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than two dozen killed in DRC militia attacks
Officials say assailants of the armed group CODECO killed 22 civilians in the village of Koli and in the second attack, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the ADF militia were killed in Beni.
More than two dozen killed in DRC militia attacks
In this photo taken October 5, 2018, Congolese Soldiers patrol an area in which civilians were killed by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in Beni, Eastern Congo. / AP
April 15, 2020

More than two dozen people have been killed in two separate attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said Wednesday.

"Assailants from CODECO (Coalition of Congolese Democrats) attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civilians," said Adel Alingi, head of the Djugu administrative region in Ituri province, referring to an armed group targeting the Hema ethnic community.

The raid took place overnight Saturday-Sunday.

"All (of the dead) were from the Hema community," Alingi told AFP, adding that the motive for the attack remained unclear.

"The people of the village have fled for their lives," he said.

In the second attack on Tuesday, two soldiers, a civilian and five members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia were killed in Beni, in neighbouring North Kivu province, the army's regional spokesman, Anthony Mualushayi, told AFP.

CODECO – whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo – is an armed political-religious sect in Ituri drawn from the Lendu ethnic group.

The conflict between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, has a long history in the gold- and oil-rich province.

Recommended

Tens of thousands were killed between 1999 and 2003. According to the UN, most victims were targeted because they were Hema.

The conflict has reignited in recent years.

More than 700 people have been killed in Ituri since late 2017, a UN report said in January, adding that some of deaths might constitute a "crime against humanity."

The ADF began as a rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni.

It then fell back to North Kivu, DRC's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

Since October 2014, the group has been accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians.

Hundreds died in bloodletting that began last October, in apparent reprisal for an army offensive against the ADF.

The army has claimed a string of successes, saying it has "destroyed all the ADF strongholds" in the forest and jungle around Beni, and killed five of six known rebel leaders.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin