African envoys issued a protest letter to China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 13 over the racist mistreatment of African nationals in China. The diplomatic note came in response to the recent discrimination and harassment incidents Africans have faced, particularly in the industrial city of Guangzhou.

Africans have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as Beijing fears reinfection from individuals arriving from abroad who could cause a second wave of the virus.

China’s coastal province Guangdong and its capital Guangzhou has become home to Asia’s largest African migrant population, who come to China for business and higher education. With areas referred to as ‘Little Africa’, Guangzhou has slowly become hostile to foreigners as local residents complain they feel alienated in their own cities. Chinese officials are unaccustomed to dealing with huge numbers of immigrants and locals also have an irrational fear of a “black invasion”. The recent coronavirus outbreak has further caused fear to surpass business interests.

Local authorities reported that the recent cluster of cases in southern China’s largest city was linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou. At least eight people diagnosed with Covid-19 had spent time in the city’s Yuexiu district, known as ‘Little Africa’. Among them, five were Nigerian nationals who faced widespread anger after reports surfaced that they had broken a mandatory quarantine for going outside to public places to eat in restaurants.

As a result, nearly 2,000 people they came into contact with had to be tested for the coronavirus or undergo quarantine, state media said. This stoked xenophobic reactions on social media amid continued concerns over the rising number of imported cases coming to China from overseas.

A comic posted on Weibo, one of the biggest social media platforms in China last week, entitled ‘An Illustrated Handbook on How to Sort Foreign Garbage’, depicted foreign nationals as 'trash' being thrown into waste bins and being disinfected by people in hazmat suits for supposedly breaching China's strict lockdown restrictions.

On March 28, China suspendedentry into the country by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits in an attempt to safeguard the country against reinfection from international travel, after more than 500 imported cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.Guangzhou had confirmed 114 imported coronavirus cases as of Thursday, April 9 – 16 of which were Africans. The rest were returning Chinese nationals.