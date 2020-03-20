Almost as fast as it has spread, the new coronavirus pandemic has become entwined with the divisive politics of South Asia.

The decisions taken during the crisis by the leaders of the region, which is home to roughly a quarter of the world’s population, and dangerously sandwiched between the infection hotspots of China and Iran, will undoubtedly have wider repercussions.

The outcome depends largely on the ability of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, to set aside their differences long enough to avert a public health disaster.

It would also entail a suspension of their domestic political hostilities which, in the cases of all three leaders, were at their zenith when the Covid-19 virus arrived in the region.

Most of all, it would require all three men to rise above their selfish ambitions and, for the time being, prioritise the well-being of the human race.

Sadly, their actions so far suggest that they are unwilling, and perhaps even incapable of answering this call for genuine leadership.

Modi’s reaction to the crisis has been opportunistic. In response to the spread of the new coronavirus, he called a videoconference with the leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), to discuss a coordinated response - the right thing to do in the circumstances.

However, it quickly became apparent that Modi had a purely political agenda. He hoped that the event would help to repair India’s image, both globally and in friendly Afghanistan and Bangladesh, following his government’s enactment of an Islamophobic citizenship law and the murderous Hindutva mob attacks on Muslims that it fomented.

Modi also calculated that the event would put Pakistan in an embarrassing spot.

Islamabad and New Delhi have not been on speaking terms, literally, since he ordered the annexation of Indian-administered Kashmir in August, further escalating tensions sparked by India’s aerial incursion into Pakistan in February last year.

By hosting the videoconference, Modi sought to cast himself, and thus India, as the leader of the eight-nation SAARC. He knew that Pakistan would have looked petty if it refused to participate, and foresaw that Prime Minister Khan would depute a junior proxy rather than appear in person because of the tensions over Kashmir.

As Indian commentators lauded him for availing the “opportunity” to show India’s leadership, Modi sought to capitalise on his public relations’ win by proposing a similar video conference of G-20 leaders, in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.