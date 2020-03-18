The Covid-19 pandemic has sent millions of people around the world into self-isolation, or quarantine, to protect themselves as well as others who might be more vulnerable to the virus because of advanced age, underlying conditions or weakened immune systems.

Videos on social media from various countries show people in quarantine, doing their best to be spontaneous and inventive in finding activities to do at home.

There are several heartwarming clips of Italians singing opera from their balconies, and Spaniards playing bingo. Time is being made to pass with recreational activities which used to be central to the lives of previous generations. These include old-fashioned parlour games; knitting and embroidery; pickling and slow cooking, as well as the vanishing art of face-to-face conversation (within immediate families of course).

President Macron, in his emergency speech to the French nation on Monday, urged France’s citizens to stay at home, and turn there to the enlightened business of reading books.

But what about the weightier need for spirituality which, increasingly in the last two decades (for political and social reasons) has taken such pressingly-public forms?

What can be done about preserving communal religious practice for those who are invigorated by it, when places of worship have been suspended - some for the first time in their histories?

Jews are being asked to refrain from praying at temple; church and mosque services are being cancelled, with the aim of preventing large gatherings from forming, in the hope of putting brakes on the disease’s virulence.

We are being forced to admit – against every notion that contemporary consumerism has sold us so for decades – just how little agency we actually possess. Our daily lives have changed, perhaps irrevocably so.

Many are saying that this was a long overdue development. The way we were living before Covid-19 hit like a meteor, was damaging to the earth; to other creatures, and to ourselves. Only a force majeure could have thwarted man’s rapid descent into all-out destruction. From this angle, coronavirus may yet prove to be a salutary force - at least for those who manage to survive it.

The restrictive rules on public movement put in place by different governments are modifying the way we live and even the way we worship and pray. Will we have to follow religious services from afar? We definitely have to avoid physical contact or closeness. So instead of attending Friday prayer in mosques; Saturday synagogue services or Sunday Mass, public worship may have to relegate itself to realm of the virtual.

Ironically, in hemming in its communal and political manifestations through a lockdown, religion may become more personal.

Pilgrimage halted