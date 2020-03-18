The German telecommunications giant Telekom shared citizens’ cellphone data with the federal government agency, the Robert Koch Institute, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a German media report states.

According to the German daily, Tagesspiegel, Telekom wants to support the Robert Koch Institute in stemming the coronavirus pandemic by supplying cell phone data of German citizens.

The Robert Koch Institute is a federal government agency and research institute that deals with disease control and prevention.