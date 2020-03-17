Pakistan said its confirmed Covid-19 cases had more than doubled on Tuesday for a second straight day, largely due to errors made in the testing and quarantine of travellers who recently returned from Iran via a land border crossing.

Thousands of Pakistanis, mostly pilgrims, have been put into quarantine in recent weeks at the Taftan border crossing in the western province of Balochistan after returning from Iran, one of the countries worst affected worldwide by the virus.

However, at least 119 of those people who were released have since tested positive after entering other areas of the country, according to officials in other provinces.

"It was not a quarantine, it was a joke, its trickle-down effect is coming down on the entire country. People were not kept there in the right manner," Murtaza Wahaba, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government, told a local TV channel, adding this had spread the virus to the provinces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More than 500 people are still to be transported to Sindh from Taftan, raising fears of a further spike in infections as many are yet to be retested. Over 700 more who returned to the province of Punjab on Tuesday are also being tested again, said Punjab's provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid.

Unverified video clips on social media, made by people who were ostensibly quarantined, showed four or five people lodged in a single tent at the border quarantine site.

Lying in corridor