In pictures: Refugees show no let up in determination to cross into EU
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Refugees show no let up in determination to cross into EUWeeks after making their way to the Greek border region, refugees and migrants are holding out despite Greek attempts to push them back.
Refugees line up on the Turkish border with Greece / TRTWorld
Belal KhaledBelal Khaled
March 16, 2020

Despite the heavy rain and wintery gusts, refugees and migrants are continuing to camp out near the Greek-Turkish border.

Tens of thousands of people began heading to the region in late February after Turkey declared it could no longer shoulder the burden of the refugee crisis brought on by Assad regime bombardment of civilians in Syria by itself.

Those refugees and migrants who wanted to leave were allowed by the Turkish government to make their way to the border with Greece and make the crossing.

Such attempts, however, have been severely repelled by Greek security officers, who are backed by right-wing militias and volunteers.

The images below highlight their plight: 

SOURCE:TRT World
