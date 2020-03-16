Israel’s Jewish Underground is known for having conspired to blow up the Dome of the Rock mosque in the 1980s. Located in Jerusalem’s Haram al Sharif, the religious site is considered one of the holiest places by Muslims around the world.

Some members of the Jewish Underground, which was recognised as a terrorist organisation by Israel, were rounded up on various charges, ranging from attacking Palestinian students to bombing Palestinian mayors in the mid 1980s.

The terror group drew support from settler movement and ultra-Orthodox Jews. Contrary to popular belief, it has not ceased to exist.

The new version of the Jewish Underground has widely been held responsible for the killing of Yizhak Rabin, who as Israel's prime minister signed the Oslo Peace Accords with Palestinian leadership in 1995.

Under hardline Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who supports illegal settlements and the annexation of the West Bank, the violent movement has been apparently nourished again, aiming to change the alleged secular character of the state into a religious one.

“They’re no longer ‘wild weeds’. The Israeli public erred when it called them that,” said Carmi Gillon, the former chief of the Shin Bet, the Israel’s internal intelligence agency, seeing the country’s future in grave danger.

“They’re not weeds. When the Jewish Underground was uncovered [following a series of violent, anti-Palestinian attacks in the 1980s], there were 12,000 settlers in the territories. Now there are 500,000. They flourish on a clearly defined popular, ideological ground,” Gillon told Haaretz,an Israeli newspaper.

Dominated by ultra Orthodox groups, the Underground want to establish Jewish law as an official ideology of Israel. The group has long been a problem for Israel's political establishment, as it exerts enormous influence over right-wing political parties.

Gillon thinks that Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, and other Israeli politicians have tacitly allowed the Jewish Underground to grow further, viewing that the group serves their own political agenda.

Vicious Messiah

The former intelligence chief has recently written a political fiction book, Vicious Messiah, in which he has plotted new Jewish Underground attacks on sacred Christian and Muslim cites in Palestine.

In the book, he also developed plots where the illegal group will not only target other religious groups but also Jewish groups, including Reformists, who oppose religious law, and members of Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Despite the fact the book is a fiction, he thinks all of these attacks are quite possible if in any political scenario Israel withdraws from the West Bank as could be the case according to the deeply biased ‘deal of the century’, the recent American plan by President Donald Trump, heavily favouring the Zionist state.

The Jewish Underground and religious zealots reject any withdrawal, considering all of Palestine as part of their alleged promised land given by God.