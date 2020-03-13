Leave it to a microscopic pathogen to bring capitalism to a grinding halt.

Ever since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) began its romp from China in January and spread around the world, it has begun to wreak havoc: disrupting supply chains, sowing travel turmoil, dampening sales of consumer products, cancelling major events and festivals.

Now officially declared a pandemic, entire cities – if not countries – are virtually shutdown or on pace to be very soon.

Thrown into the mix is an oil price war between Russians and the Saudis, which saw oil’s sharpest one-day drop since the 1991 Gulf War. Competition is exacerbating the price collapse: Moscow and Riyadh have reverted to seeking greater market share and the Russian’s strategy aims to punish US shale, which Moscow blames for the global oil glut.

Many US shale companies have hedged their production and could be at risk of bankruptcies.

The one-two punch of a viral pandemic and an oil shock has been devastating, as stock markets suffered one of the worst weeks since the 2008 financial crisis. Wall Street plummeted as the Dow Jones dropped more than 2,000 points on Monday. Markets in Asia and Europe tumbled, adding to growing fears of a looming global recession.

How extensive any economic fallout will be, is hard to predict at this moment. But it’s clear from market volatility and the uncoordinated response from governments, that all signs point to a significant downturn.

Signals are bleak

With Covid-19 depressing global economic activity, and following the collapse of Saudi Arabia’s OPEC+ production-limiting agreement with Russia, oil prices will probably hover around $30 per barrel over the next six months and fall to as low as $20 per barrel if the virus’s spread is not slowed.

Given there is still much we don’t understand about Covid-19 and until an adequate global response contains its spread, it will be hard to gauge the severity of strain on economies.

We can begin to get a picture of what it might look like from China. All indications of the impact of Covid-19 on the Chinese economy has been worse than initially forecasted.

According to a CSIS report, Chinese manufacturing and services sectors plunged to record lows in February. Meanwhile, automobile sales sank by a record 80 percent, while exports fell by 17.2 percent in January and February.

As China goes, so does the global economy.

The ripple effect is being felt by Apple, Nike, and many smallermanufactures due to the virus’ impact on production and retail with government-mandated lockdowns across several cities in China. Luxury fashion brands which depend on Chinese buyers could cost the market $43 billion in sales in 2020.

Industries tied to travel and tourism are being hammered by the outbreak. Airlines could lose as much as $100 billion. The hospitality sector has to come to terms with cancellations and postponements after travel bans, and hourly workers are likely to be the first causalities in the food and beverage industry.

If one sector is recession-proof, it is the healthcare industry as demand for healthcare workers is only set to increase.