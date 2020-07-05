As Algeria’s independence day looms, what should be a day of festivities will in fact be one of great tensions and contradictions.

July 5, 1962 was a historic moment for the millions of Algerians who had lived under the colonial rule of France.

Unlike its neighbouring countries, Algeria had been integrated as an extension of France, with generations of French settlers having settled on the territory.

Algerians, otherwise known as “les indigenes” (the indigenous) or “the Muslims,” were systematically deprived of every benefit to the so-called French state.

The theft of land, natural resources, and wealth; the bastardisation of indigenous languages and practices; the exploitation; racism; and routine torture of Algerian political opponents went on for over 130 years.

Whilst resistance was certainly not absent throughout this period, it was the guerrilla warfare, launched against the colonisers on November 1, 1954, that finally delivered Algerians their land, freedom and justice.

However, in the aftermath of independence, the Algerian regime dealt a blow to the liberatory legacy of the War of Independence as it quickly sealed its power through military rule, taking out critics and opponents along the way.

Nevertheless, throughout the decades, Algerians honoured the million and a half martyrs who fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom by continuing to challenge both international and internal oppressive power structures.

From taking on the regime over the weaponising of ethnic divides, to marching against press and political censorship, and fighting for the rights of women by opposing the family code laws, Algerians have shown, time and time again during the 58 years of independence, that they will not be silenced.

In so many ways, the spirit of the Algerian struggle against oppression and repression continues to this day.

Since February 2019, when Algerians took to the streets to oppose the then president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s attempts of running for a fifth mandate, millions continued to march each week, against government corruption, repression and the military state.

Whilst the global Covid-19 pandemic forced the Hirak (the movement) to halt what has otherwise been a year-long sustained protest movement, the masses have made their continued commitment to the struggle clear throughout social media and independent news outlets.

In some cases, small demonstrations have been organised in towns like Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou, despite the state-enforced lockdown.

During this uncertain period there has been increased police and military presence on the streets “monitoring” the population in case of lockdown violations. It has also been a time of heightened political repression.

The new president, Abdelmajdid Tebboune, who the Hirak does not officially recognise because of the mass boycott that it waged against the general election back in December 2019, has used the coronavirus crisis to attack grassroots dissidents.

Arrests of activists and journalists have been taking place since Tebboune’s announcement of national measures including the banning of public gatherings, the shutting down of schools, and the introduction of a forced curfew.

The regime has been ruthlessly whipping up repressive violence against the people in the name of public safety. Whilst at the same time, providing practically no solutions to the plummeting poverty of much of its population, their poor living conditions as well as sanitation facilities, and the lack of adequate healthcare.