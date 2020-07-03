A police chief in suburban Denver fired officers who smiled in photos as they reenacted a chokehold that their colleagues used on Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after police stopped him as he walked down the street last summer.

Another officer received a text with the photos taken at the public memorial for the 23-year-old and replied, "haha."

The Aurora Police Department released the photos Friday as a visibly shaken Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson assailed the four officers involved. Three were fired, and the officer who was seen mimicking the chokehold resigned this week.

"We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry," Wilson said. The officers may not have committed a crime, but the photographs are "a crime against humanity and decency," she added.

McClain's death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice, and several police agencies have taken swift action to punish officers, including those involved inGeorge Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Facing increasing pressure, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis last week ordered the state attorney general to reopen McClain's case after prosecutors last year declined to charge the three white officers who confronted him. It's not clear if those officers are now on leave.

Word of the photos emerged soon after that announcement. Aurora police launched an investigation last week after another officer reported the photos that were taken in October near where McClain was stopped in August – a site that's now a memorial.

"The fact that three on-duty, in-uniform police officers thought that it was appropriate to reenact the murder, jokingly, shows that the department is rotten to the core," said Mari Newman, the McClain family's lawyer who saw the photos before they were publicly released. Elijah's mother, Sheneen McClain, also saw them.

"For her, it was just devastating to see that people were mocking the murder of her son," Newman added.

The Aurora Police Association, the union for officers, said on Facebook that the investigation took nine days, while a standard internal affairs case takes months, calling it "a rush to judgment."

