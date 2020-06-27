Scottish police on Saturday named the man shot dead by officers during a knife attack at a Glasgow hotel which left six people injured as Badreddin Abadlla Adam from Sudan.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter that the 28-year-old's identity was "based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year".

The police added that it "will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow".

Injured cop in stable condition

Among those injured in the attack was Constable David Whyte.

He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital and in a statement posted on Twitter, Whyte said he "did what all police officers are trained for, to save lives".

The 42-year-old was injured as he responded to an incident at the Park Inn Hotel, which housed asylum seekers.

Injured being treated