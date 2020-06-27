WORLD
Police name suspect shot dead after Glasgow knife attack
Police in Scotland identified the suspect who was shot dead by officers during a knife attack in the city of Glasgow as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan.
Police vehicles are seen parked near the scene of reported multiple stabbings at West George Street in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on June 27, 2020. / Reuters
June 27, 2020

Scottish police on Saturday named the man shot dead by officers during a knife attack at a Glasgow hotel which left six people injured as Badreddin Abadlla Adam from Sudan.

Police Scotland said in a statement on Twitter that the 28-year-old's identity was "based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year".

The police added that it "will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow".

Injured cop in stable condition

Among those injured in the attack was Constable David Whyte.

He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital and in a statement posted on Twitter, Whyte said he "did what all police officers are trained for, to save lives".

The 42-year-old was injured as he responded to an incident at the Park Inn Hotel, which housed asylum seekers.

Injured being treated

The five other male victims injured in the attack also remained in hospital.

The alleged attacker was shot dead by police at the scene.

Officers on Saturday guarded the street where the attack happened.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts today remain with Constable Whyte - whose bravery we are all deeply grateful for - and the other people who sustained injuries in yesterday's terrible incident.

"I wish them all a full and speedy recovery."

Dozens of asylum seekers at hotel

The hotel was thought to be housing around 100 asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic and charities on Saturday voiced their concerns about conditions and its impact on guests.

"They were effectively told to stay inside their hotels throughout this pandemic, and that was three months now that has been going on," Robina Qureshi, executive director of Positive Action Scotland, told AFP.

"And so they were left in those conditions and the number of cases of people saying that they were suicidal or expressing thoughts of suicide or suffering severe depression as result of this lockdown had rocketed."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
