Joan Laporta has returned as Barcelona president after winning the club's elections by a landslide, with his central pledge to try to persuade Lionel Messi to stay.

Laporta won 30,184 votes, Victor Font 16,679 and Toni Freixa 4,769 from a total of 55,611 lodged by the club's members on Sunday.

Laporta was last president at Barca between 2003 and 2010, which included overseeing the hugely successful appointment of Pep Guardiola as coach and the iconic treble-winning team of 2008/9.

In total, the club won four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues during Laporta's seven-year spell in charge.

The 58-year-old will return after holding off competition from Font and Freixa, the other two candidates to gain enough support to make the final stage.

READ MORE: Former-Barcelona president released from custody after Camp Nou raid

'Leo loves Barca'

Amid champagne celebrations shared with his team on Sunday night, Laporta shouted with a grin on his face: "Now let's go to Paris and see if we can make another 'remontada' happen!"

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, with a 4-1 deficit to make up from the opening leg.

Longer-term, Laporta's task will be to rebuild a club in crisis, with crippling debts exacerbated by the pandemic, its reputation damaged and Messi considering leaving for free when his contract expires this summer.

He has said he will do everything possible to keep Messi at Camp Nou and campaigned heavily on the idea he was the best-placed candidate to convince the Argentinian, owing to their relationship during his previous time in charge.

In his victory speech, Laporta picked up on Messi showing up to vote earlier in the day. "Seeing Leo, the best player in the world, come to vote with his son is for me a sign of what we have said all along," Laporta said.

"Leo loves Barca and knows that we are a big family. Hopefully that can help us encourage him to stay."

READ MORE: Messi marks return with goal as Barca come from behind to beat Rayo

Future for Koeman

A change of regime also leaves coach Ronald Koeman's position uncertain, with Laporta insisting the Dutchman "deserves respect" for his work this season while maintaining his future will depend on results.