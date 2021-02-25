After suffering a heavy loss of territory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Azerbaijan, pressure on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has steadily been building.

The prime minister has also warned the international community that a 'military coup' is in the making after members of the country's armed forces said he should resign.

Earlier, former President Serzh Sargsyan criticised the Pashinyan government by asking why Russian-made Iskander short-range missiles were not fired on the third or fourth day of the war.

Recently, Pashinyan was asked about Sargsyan’s comments over Iskander ballistic missiles in a special interview with Armenia’s 1in.am channel.

When asked why the Iskander missile did not explode - or why it exploded only by 10 percent - Pashinyan responded by arguing that the Russian missiles were probably outdated.

“Maybe it was a weapon of the 80s?” he said.

"The rejected person should not ask questions, the answers to which he knows,” he added in an apparent jab at Sargsyan.

Armenia first demonstrated the Iskander mobile missile complex during a military parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence in 2016.

Former Minister of Defence Seyran Ohanyan said the missiles were obtained towards the end of his tenure in 2015.

"I do not think it is possible. What does it mean that the missiles were used by 10% or they exploded by 10 percent?” Ohanyan told Azatutyun.

"Those questions should be asked to him (Pashinyan), but I think that he is not the specialist, he is a very distant person to draw conclusions about them."