The World Food Programme (WFP) convoy in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was attacked by a rebel group yesterday, killing at least three people including the Italian ambassador to Congo.

As of now, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, was much loved and cherished by the Congolese people. A local Congolese woman described him to me as “such an amazing and humble person.” Another, overwhelmed by his passing, called it “devastating.” I concur with their sentiments.

Needless to say, Attanasio’s assassination is going to have broader impact across Congo. Will it mark a turning point and lead the WFP to withdraw from Congo, due to violence and insecurity? Or will it place Congo, backed by the international community, on a course toward justice, peace and development?

Congo is teetering on the edge of human tragedy – and it could be of biblical proportions.

Attanasio’s assassination, which took place at 11.30am local time, came just days after a surge of Ebola cases in Butembo, near the scene of the attack. How will WHO officials continue contact tracing or Ebola vaccinations in such a climate?

Across the country, about 6.6 million Congolese are internally displaced because of violence and insecurity. Another 22 million people – approximately 1 in 5 Congolese – are facing starvation, according to WFP.

In a country where more than 5.4 million people were killed between 1998 and 2008 – mostly through starvation or disease – this is catastrophic.

Attanasio’s assassination is a despicable act, and it must be strongly condemned by the whole international community. To quote the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David McLachlan-Karr, “those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.”

But it’s difficult for Congolese like me to believe the international community is going to act this time. Not least because behind the ongoing brutal attacks that killed Attanasio is a near total culture of impunity sanctioned by the international community, generating both inescapable violence and a climate of fear among the population.

Indeed, Attanasio’s assassination was predictable. Even I, thousands of miles away in London, knew that attacks against UN or foreign officials in the region had become a matter of when.

In fact, for nearly seven years the Beni Territory, a few miles from the scene of Attanasio’s killing, has been witnessing routine machete massacres which the international community has refused to tackle.