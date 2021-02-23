The US military dispatch to Syria over northern Iraq and news that the US and the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation are preparing to build a military base in the Air Diwar settlement of Hasakah came to the fore last week. In a sense, the Biden administration has started to take its first steps.

Interestingly, this comes after the following statement from last week after the meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu: "Both sides have promised to strengthen cooperation for the political solution to the dispute in Syria."

So, I cannot help but ask why this cooperation does not include the militaries. What's more curious is that Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, have yet to have a phone meeting and the US has cut the flow of intelligence on the PKK to Turkey.

So why does Washington persist with supporting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization?

The primary reasons include a conflict of interest between the US and some neighboring countries, including Turkey; the ongoing fight against Daesh (the biggest reason); the unease felt by the US due to the presence of Iran and Russia; and support for refugees.

In addition, let us also remember that a certain section in the US capital dreams of a so-called "Kurdistan." Further, the two previous administrations have always argued that the best partner in the fight against Daesh is the YPG/PKK. In 2019, Joe Biden opposed Turkey's operations in Syria, arguing that the YPG had been betrayed by the Trump administration.

So what can Turkey do?

Turkey can suggest to the US that if they give up on YPG, they can fight Daesh together, and can also establish a platform for the YPG to be internationally recognised as a terrorist organization.

The unease felt by Turkey regarding the YPG can be explained to the members of the coalition against Daesh, of which NATO is a member of, and support can be requested.