WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar protester shot by police last week dies in hospital
The 20-year-old had been on life support after she was shot by police at a protest in the capital Naypyitaw.
Myanmar protester shot by police last week dies in hospital
A memorial for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a teenager who was shot in the head when police cracked down on a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, February 18, 2021. / Reuters
February 19, 2021

A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar has died Friday.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on February 9. 

She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power February 1, detained Myanmar's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening.

READ MORE: Myanmar protests focus on ending junta's economic support

Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, who spoke to The Associated Press from a mortuary, said she died on Friday. 

Recommended

A source at Naypyitaw's 1000-Bed General Hospital, speaking on condition on anonymity because of fear of harassment from the authorities, confirmed the death.

A spokesman for the ruling military at a news conference this week did not deny the woman had been shot by security forces, but said she was one of the crowd that had thrown rocks at police, and the case was under investigation. 

There were no independent accounts of her taking part in any violence.

Protesters had already hailed Mya as a hero and commemorated her during demonstrations earlier this week.

Since the coup, the US and British governments have imposed sanctions targeting the new military leaders, and they and other governments and the United Nations have called for Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration to be restored.

READ MORE: Hackers disrupt Myanmar govt sites as part of anti-coup protests

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent