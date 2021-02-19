Turkey has signed up with international law firm Arnold & Porter to help protect its legal rights in continuing with the US-run F-35 aircraft programme.

Turkey was suspended from the programme last year after it took possession of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile system, which the US fears could be used to gain sensitive information from F-35 technology.

Turkey, since 2002, had been an official partner of the F-35 programme after the country agreed to purchase 100 F-35 aircrafts from US firm Lockheed Martin.

