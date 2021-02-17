Millions of people are still without power in Texas, the oil and gas capital of the United States, as an unusual winter storm pummeled the southeastern part of the country and another blast of ice and snow threatened to sow more chaos.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for more than 100 million Americans living from east Texas to the East Coast state of Maryland.

"Crippling" ice accumulations were possible in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi, the NWS said, causing power outages, tree damage, and making driving hazardous.

It said an Arctic air mass was beginning to lose its grip on an area of the country not used to such extreme cold but frigid temperatures were expected to continue.

"Temperatures will still remain 20 to 35 degrees (Fahrenheit) below normal throughout the Plains, Mississippi Valley, and lower Great Lakes," the NWS said.

"There’s really no letup to some of the misery people are feeling across that area," said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, referring to Texas.

Storm deaths

More than 20 storm-related deaths have been reported in the United States since the cold weather arrived last week, most of them in traffic accidents.

Six inches of snow have been recorded in Austin, the most in more than 70 years. The city of Abilene, northwest of Austin, received a record 14.8 inches of snow on Tuesday.

Power companies in Texas have implemented rolling blackouts to avoid grids being overloaded as residents crank up the heat.

There have also been widespread water shortages in Texas and many residents have reported burst pipes in a state where they tend not to be insulated.

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 3.1 million customers were without power on Wednesday in Texas, the only one of the US's 48 continental states to have its own independent power grid.

'We are nearing a failed state'

"More Misery Ahead," was the front page headline in the San Antonio Express-News. "Failures of Power," said the Houston Chronicle.

Beto O'Rourke, a former Democratic presidential candidate from Texas, told MSNBC television the situation was "worse than you are hearing."

"Folks have gone days now without electricity. They're suffering," he said.

"So much of this was avoidable," O'Rourke added.