South Africa’s health minister has said the government may sell or swap its doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine but after advice from scientists as it prepares to roll out as yet unapproved Johnson & Johnson shots next week.

South Africa paused the rollout of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University after data in a small clinical trial showed it did not protect against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2/ B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.

One million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, landed in the country last week, and another 500,000 are due to arrive in the coming weeks. South Africa was also expecting to receive AstraZeneca shots via the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organisation and an African Union (AU) arrangement.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a news conference the country would start vaccinating health workers with unapproved Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the form of an "implementation study" with researchers some time next week.

"Why not sell the AstraZeneca to other countries, well it's an option, ... we will consider it. First our scientists will tell us what we do with it, can we use it within the time that's available ... before it expires," Mkhize said.

"If not, can we swap it with anyone else, because we've discussed it with COVAX and with AVATT (the African Union vaccine task team), so we will see what we will do."

Negotiations with Moderna, China's Sinopharm and over Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are ongoing as South African government had also secured doses from Pfizer for health workers.

Mkhize said the first batch of J&J doses would not be a lot compared to the total the country was hoping to order.

Officials previously said the country had secured 9 million J&J doses.

