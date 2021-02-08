Yemen's Houthi rebels have resumed an offensive to seize the government's last northern stronghold of Marib, a government source said, with dozens of casualties on both sides.

New clashes between pro-government forces — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition— and the rebels erupted on Monday after weeks of relative calm in the oil-rich and strategic region.

A government source told AFP news agency that the Houthis had brought in reinforcements during that time.

"Fighting took place about 10 kilometres west of Marib," the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"At least 20 government fighters were killed and 28 others injured," he said, adding that many rebels also died but no accurate count was available.

Marib fighting escalates

The Houthis have since 2014 held the capital Sanaa which lies just 120 kilometres away and are mounting a fierce campaign to take Marib.

In the past 24 hours, government forces repelled "five attacks," the source said, a day after three pro-government fighters were killed and four injured in a missile attack on their camp in Marib.

UN envoy in Iran for talks