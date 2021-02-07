Leftist economist Andres Arauz has claimed "a resounding victory" as exit polls predicted he would face right-wing ex-banker Guillermo Lasso in a runoff after polls closed in Ecuador's election.

The vote was marred by long lines of people waiting to cast ballots on Sunday as coronavirus restrictions caused chaos.

"Resounding victory in all regions of our beautiful country. Our victory is 2 to 1 ahead of the banker," Arauz wrote on Twitter, although he urged supporters to wait for "official results before celebrating" his success.

Two exit polls showed Arauz had topped the vote with 34.9 to 36.2 percent ahead of Lasso on 21 to 21.7 percent.

To win outright, a candidate needs 50 percent plus one vote or 40 percent and a 10-point lead over the nearest rival.

The country's 13.1 million voted to choose a successor to unpopular socialist President Lenin Moreno and the 137 members of the unicameral congress.

The vote took place as Latin America is battling a second, deadly wave of Covid-19 which has aggravated Ecuador's economic troubles.

Voters arrived at polling stations wearing face masks in a nation where the pandemic has claimed 15,000 lives and infected more than 257,000.

Promises made by front-runners

Front-runners Arauz and Lasso are both predicting victories for their side.

Arauz, 35, represents the Union of Hope (UNES) coalition of left-wing parties, while businessman Lasso, 65, is from the CREO rightwing movement.

Arauz is a protege of two-time socialist president Rafael Correa, who remains a strong political force in the country despite a graft conviction that sank his hopes of campaigning to become Arauz's deputy.

Arauz has promised to return the country to a socialist path after a four-year hiatus under Moreno.