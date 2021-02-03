Working conditions at one of China’s largest e-commerce giants, Pinduoduo, are being blamed for a spate of suicides at the company.

The deaths have led some to call for a boycott of the tech giant and the company's share price has tumbled in the news.

The recent situation has once again led some to talk about the country’s “996” working culture. Many in China’s tech companies work from 9am to 9pm for 6 days a week with only Sunday as a day off.

China’s rise as an economic powerhouse, and those of its tech giants, have been fuelled “with the blood and sweat of workers”. The fallout has been witnessed via an increasing number of workers crumbling under the pressure.

In 2019, a rare moment of unity amongst tech workers saw them campaigning against the brutal “996” culture.

In a publicly posted anonymous letter, one of the people aiming to reform China’s working culture said, “If you continue to tolerate the ‘996’ work schedule, you will risk your own health and might need to stay in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) someday.”

The galvanising motto of the petition is “996 working, ICU waiting.” Increasingly, Chinese tech firms have adopted the “996” work schedule as a means of maximising profits in a bid to stay ahead of the competition.

Pinduoduo, according to reports, has even sought to push its workers to work even longer than the “996” norm. This has been a major contributor to the company achieving a $218 billion market capitalisation.