People sick with the Covid-19 variant had a higher viral load (more virus in their body), which was linked to a more severe coronavirus sickness.

The new variant is also more transmissible, meaning more infections that may ultimately result in a higher death toll.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a week ago that people infected with the new coronavirus variant faced a higher risk of death compared to those infected by the original virus.

"There is some evidence the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," he said at a press conference on Friday.

The new variant, dubbed B.1.1.7, was quickly found to be more contagious than the original virus. But evidence of this was in short supply until now.

"Where an average of 10 out of a 1,000 older people died of the old variant in the UK, this appears to have increased to 13 out of 1,000 people with the new variant," says Patrick Vallance, British Chief scientific advisor said on Friday.

Some experts disagree with this view, noting that just because more people infected are dying does not necessarily mean the virus is more lethal, instead citing the overtaxed health system in the UK. Another alternative view suggested that the virus’s higher transmissibility made it more of a threat to people with pre-existing health issues.

30 per cent higher mortality rate

A study analyzing differences in mortality between covid-19 strains found that on average, groups of patients with B.1.1.7 had 30 per cent more deaths.

A follow-up finding shared by Public Health England found that B.1.1.7 was 65 per cent deadlier than other coronavirus strains. University of Exeter researchers found that people infected with the variant were nearly twice as likely to die.

No evidence was found by any of the researchers that B.1.1.7 was increasing hospitalization rates.