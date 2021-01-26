Tens of thousands of protesting farmers have driven long lines of tractors into India's capital, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas, and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.

They waved farm union and religious flags from the ramparts of the fort on Tuesday, where prime ministers annually hoist the national flag to mark the country's independence.

Thousands more farmers marched on foot or rode on horseback while shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At some places, they were showered with flower petals by residents who recorded the unprecedented rally on their phones.

Police said one protester died after his tractor overturned, but farmers said he was shot. Protesters laid his body on the road after draping it in an Indian flag and sat around it. TV channels showed several bloodied protesters.

Leaders of the farmers said more than 10,000 tractors joined the protest.

'Modi will hear us now'

Growers, angered by new laws they say help large, private buyers at the expense of producers, have camped outside New Delhi for almost two months, posing one of the biggest challenges to PM Modi since he came to power in 2014.

"Modi will hear us now; he will have to hear us now," said Sukhdev Singh, 55, a farmer from the northern breadbasket state of Punjab, as he marched past the barricades.

Farmers commandeered cranes and used ropes to tear down roadblocks miles from routes approved by the police, forcing constables in riot gear to fall back and let them pass, Reuters witnesses said.

Police had earlier sealed most entrances to the city with containers and trucks but had to use tear gas and batons as the farmers broke through.

Military parade rivalled

Some protesters reached a major intersection three km from where PM Modi and other government leaders watched tanks and troops parade past and fighter jets fly overhead.

Modi waved to crowds and was driven back to his residence before any personal confrontation with the farmers, the biggest challenge his Hindu nationalist government has faced in its six years in power.

Union leaders say the controversial laws will allow private Indian conglomerates to take over the agriculture industry – the bedrock of the economy – and replace a system of purchases by the government at guaranteed prices.

Modi sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.

Popular support to farmers

Authorities had agreed to let the farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the official Republic Day parade to finish.

Farmers, wearing distinctive colourful turbans, shouted slogans against PM Modi and what they call his "black laws."

But flag-waving protesters on at least four major arteries climbed over or just pushed aside the barricades and concrete blocks and pressed on into the city.

"We are going to show the government that we mean business," said protester Nareesh Singh as he revved up his tractor and drove into a cloud of tear gas.

Satnam Singh Pannu, head of one of the main farmer committees, said the protesters have enough supplies to keep their Delhi camps going for a year if necessary, and that there was "massive popular support" for the campaign.

On one road, people on rooftops threw petals on the tractor convoys.

"We want to show Modi our strength," said Satpal Singh, a farmer who marched into the capital on a tractor along with his family of five. "We will not surrender."

Police in riot gear used tear gas and water cannons at two places to push back the protesters who tried to knock down barricades. Authorities also parked large trucks to barricade multiple routes so that farmers don't march to the interiors of the capital.