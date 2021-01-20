The tragedy of January 20, 1990, also called Black January, has been an "important turning point" for Azerbaijan which proved that the nation's striving for liberty and independence was irreversible, according to Azerbaijan's envoy to Turkey.

"It led us to be more united and more determined to make our country the best and to get what we deserve, independence," Khazar Ibrahim told Anadolu Agency, referring to the violent crackdown and massacre of more than 130 people and wounding of hundreds of civilians by the Soviet army in the capital Baku and surrounding areas on the eve of the country’s independence.

Marking the 31st anniversary of the tragedy and remembering the violence Azerbaijan witnessed prior to the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ibrahim said the events of January 20 are regarded as the rebirth of the country, which in 1918 first gained independence that was later stamped out in 1920, when the country became part of the Soviet Union.

On the night of January 19-20, under direct instructions from Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the State Security Committee and Ministry of Internal Affairs entered Baku and nearby regions, massacring the civilian population using heavy military equipment and other weaponry.

Mass arrests accompanied the illegal deployment of troops and subsequent military intervention.

"It [the tragedy] has also changed us individually. Those people who went through those days have changed dramatically, including myself personally," he recalled.

What happened on January 19-20, 1990?

The Upper Karabakh issue lays the ground of the Black January events that fuelled the feeling of independence in Azerbaijanis and accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Since 1988, the Armenians increased their activities to break off the Upper Karabakh area from Azerbaijan, and in December 1989, the Supreme Council of the Armenian Soviet Republic decided to annex Upper Karabakh to Armenia.

Azerbaijan reacted to the decision with demonstrations held in Baku with hundreds of thousands of people. The people of Azerbaijan flocked to Azadliq (Independence) Square in Baku to protest the Soviet government and the Armenians' increasing demands for land.

Continuing demonstrations disturbed the Soviet management and a decision was made to deploy an army in Baku. The people blocked the city's entrance roads and shut the front of military units in Baku.

First, on January 19, 1990, the energy provider of Azerbaijani television was blasted by the Soviet intelligence. In the evening hours, the Soviet army of 26,000 troops with armoured vehicles entered Baku from five directions.

The Soviet army entered the city by shooting the unarmed civilians who tried to stop them.

Tanks and heavy armoured vehicles were driven over people, while fire was opened at ambulances and passenger buses. That night, 130 civilians lost their lives in Baku.

The Soviet army continued its massacre in other cities such as Neftcala and Lenkeran in the southern parts of the country, and a total of 147 Azerbaijani civilians became victims of the January 20 massacre. Some 744 people were injured in the incidents, and about 400 people were detained by the Soviet army.

Although the state of emergency was declared by the Soviet administration in Baku, and the city was completely controlled by the Soviet army, people went out to the streets again to bury the dead.

The deceased were buried in Dagustu (Highland) Park, which was turned into a park in the Soviet times, next to the graves of Azerbaijanis who lost their lives as a result of the attacks of the Armenians on March 31, 1918. The funerals were gathered in the Azadliq Square, from where they were taken on the people's shoulders to the cemetery, now called the Alley of Martyrs. About 1 million people accompanied the funerals.

Reasons behind tragedy

"Actually, it's not a secret anymore that the real rationale behind the Black January tragedy was the desire by the Soviet leadership to calm down, to suffocate the striving of the Azerbaijani people for liberties, rights and independence," he said, adding Gorbachev did not hide his "negative inclination" towards Azerbaijan.

The Soviet Army’s massacre on January 20 – now National Mourning Day – completely shook Azerbaijanis' confidence in the USSR, accelerating the process leading to the country's independence.

"And the fact that there was an indiscriminate overwhelming reaction to people's rights, which was actually in the constitution of the Soviet Union, cannot be explained by anything else but by hatred, by the desire to keep the Soviet Union afloat," the envoy said.

He emphasised that the "hatred" was also influenced by the Armenian advisors who had lobbied Gorbachev for a long time, not only on the January 20 issue but also on many other issues regarding Azerbaijan, in a negative way.

Azerbaijanis refer to Black January as a day of sorrow, but at the same time, as a day of pride, because the country's heroes who perished laid the groundwork for the state’s independence.

Nagorno-Karabakh issue as grounds for January 20

The Azerbaijani ambassador underlined that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue laid the grounds for the January 20 tragedy.

The events that led to the tragedy of Black January actually date to the end of the 1980s, when attempts to annex Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and another wave of the expulsion of native Azerbaijani people from their historical lands were gaining momentum.