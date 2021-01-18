The Archbishop of Athens and all of Greece, Ieronymos II, has been criticised for having a bigoted mentality towards Muslims as he delinked spirituality from Islam, describing it as a mere political ideology meant to wage war.

He said that Islam is not a religion but a political party and pursuit, and its followers are people of war.

“They are the people who spread, this is characteristic of Islam,” he said in a televised speech, while referring to Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, who took control of Istanbul back in 1453, putting the Byzantium Empire to an end.

His comments came ahead of Turkey and Greece’s decision to resume talks aimed at reducing tensions between the neighbours on January 25 following Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusuglu’s invitation to Greece to restart talks aimed at resolving their disagreements.

The Archbishop's speech took place on the occasion of the bicentenary celebrations of the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Empire in 1821. The prelate of the Greek Orthodox Church also called Muslims as the people of ‘expansion’.

His remarks have sparked massive criticism across the world and people from all walks of life, including Turkey. Even senior members of non-muslim groups in Turkish society called the statement as unfortunate.

Talking to TRT World, a senior member of the orthodox community in Turkey who accepted to comment but only under the cover of anonymity, said, “The timing of Ieronymos’s statement is unfortunate.”

He also added that as a non-muslim who lives in Turkey, he condemns such statements.

“Violence has nothing to with any religion, this came at the very time when the relationship between Turkey and Greece was getting better. It is so saddening, I completely disapprove of what was said,” he added.

The head of Turkey’s directorate of religious affairs, Ali Erbas, on Sunday also slammed the Archbishop’s statement against Muslims and Islam. He called on Christians to oppose this kind of “sick mentality”.