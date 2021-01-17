Ongoing tribal clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur have killed at least 48 people and wounded nearly 100 people in the latest bout of violence to hit the region, state media reported.

"The death toll from militia attacks in El Geneina yesterday (Saturday) reached 48," the SUNA news agency said on Sunday, referring to the capital of West Darfur state and quoting the local branch of the country's doctors' union.

"The bloody events which are still ongoing since Saturday morning (have) also left ... 97 wounded."

Sudanese authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the province.

Earlier, Salah Saleh, a doctor and former medical director at the main hospital in the provincial capital of Genena, warned that the casualty toll was likely much higher.

"It's horrible," he said. "Until now, people cannot reach any hospitals."

The violence erupted on Friday in Genena, when an Arab man was stabbed to death at a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people, aid worker al Shafei Abdalla told The Associated Press.

He said the suspect was arrested.

On Saturday, the dead man's family — from the Arab Rizeigat tribe — attacked the Krinding camp, burning most of its houses, said Abdalla.

Darfur remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed. The most recent violence comes two weeks after the UN Security Council ended the joint UN -African Union peacekeeping force’s mandate in the region.

