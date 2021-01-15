Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced on Wednesday that a long-delayed Indian and Japanese deep-sea terminal project would proceed.

The approval came after reviewing “regional geopolitical concerns,” Rajapaksa’s office said, a reference to India’s suspicion of Chinese interests at the same port.

Colombo’s ties with New Delhi have been tested since the Rajapaksa government last year decided to review the estimated $500 million deal signed in May 2019 between India, Japan and the previous Sirisena government to develop Colombo’s East Container Terminal (ECT).

Awarded to India’s Adani Group and Japanese partners in a joint venture, the contract gives Sri Lanka a 51 percent stake and 49 percent to Indian and Japanese stakeholders.

However, the project was put on hold amid local opposition. Developing national assets involving foreign actors is a sensitive political issue in the island, particularly for nationalist trade unions.

Impetus to kickstart the ECT appears to have come on the heels of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Sri Lanka last week.

Resuscitating a deeply indebted economy – now battered by Covid-19 – are overriding priorities for the Rajapaksa government.

According to some observers, the decision to revive the project signals Colombo’s desire to manage its relations with major powers and stem the perception of it being ensnared by Beijing.

“The decision to review the ECT project was interpreted – in India and beyond – as a clear shift towards China,” said Gareth Price, Senior Research Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Programme in Chatham House. “It’s revival would suggest that the Sri Lankan government has reverted to an attempt to shift towards a balance in its relations with China and India.”

“There may be a strategic calculation, as well as hopes that major infrastructure projects could provide an economic stimulus,” he told TRT World.

Similarly for Hemant Shivakumar, a Senior Analyst and South Asia specialist at Control Risks, the Rajapaksa government’s decision underlines how its foreign policy is being wedded to economic imperatives.

“The Sri Lankan government will look to leverage such economic aid and foreign investments to manage their foreign debt obligations, both in 2021 and beyond, as well as indirectly help the local economy,” Shivakumar told TRT World.

According to the Economic Times, New Delhi and Colombo are also discussing a deal to allow Sri Lanka to delay its debt repayments to India.

“Moreover, diversifying the sources of economic aid from countries like India and Japan will help mitigate to some extent domestic criticism – especially from opposition parties – over the Rajapaksas’ drawing closer to Beijing,” Shivakumar adds.