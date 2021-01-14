On January 7, UAE’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, told Bloomberg “We don’t cherish any feuds with Turkey” adding that his country is Turkey’s number one trade partner in the Middle East. He was wrong though - Iraq is Turkey’s number one trade partner in the Middle East.

Three days later, Gargash told Abu Dhabi-based Skynews Arabia channel that the UAE wants to normalise relations with Turkey within the framework of mutual respect for sovereignty.

In his latest interview, the Emirati official stressed three times that the “UAE has no good reason to have problems or conflicts or disagreements with Turkey,” adding, “we are the biggest trade partner of Turkey in the Arab world…We don’t have border problems with it or any similar problems...We view this stage as positive and we must re-build the bridges – between us.“

Yet, the Emirati official shortly afterwards noted that Abu Dhabi wants “Turkey to restore its compass with the Arab world" and not be the primary supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Gargash added that the UAE’s problem with Turkey is that the latter wants to "expand its role at the expense of Arab countries.”

Speaking on behalf of the Arabs is meant to create a false perception that UAE is the leader of the Arab world. This sense has been inflated after Abu Dhabi managed to successfully support a coup in Egypt in 2013 and has been able to increase its influence in Saudi Arabia. Ironically, despite the Emirates' restless attempts to defame Turkey’s image and the reputation of its foreign policy, the majority of Arabs still view the country positively.

Less than two months ago, Gargash was still peddling anti-Turkey rhetoric.

“The Turkish military presence in the Arab Gulf is an emergency. It reinforces polarisation, and it does not take into account the sovereignty of states and the interests of the Gulf countries and its people,” the UAE’s state minister said on Twitter.

In fact, according to the latest most comprehensive Arab poll, Turkey’s foreign policy is the most positive in the region compared to that of China, Germany, France, Russia, America, and Iran. The majority of Arabs sees Turkey as the second least threatening country to them while Israel, US, and Iran are the most threatening.

The intriguingly conciliatory statements by the Emirati official and the sudden U-turn provoke the question, why now? Well, the UAE fears isolation as a result of the new geopolitical configuration in the region.

It lost a powerful ally in the White House and had to re-adjust its position taking into consideration the latest Saudi-Qatari reconciliation. If improved significantly, the Saudi-Qatari rapprochement has the potential to attract other regional powers towards it in the future such as Turkey, Pakistan and maybe even Egypt.

By forcibly changing its course, the Emiratis lost the chance to save face. It would be naive for anyone to believe that Abu Dhabi is genuinely altering its policies, as opposed to just laying low waiting for the right moment to flip back again. This is one reason why almost no country in the region trusts Abu Dhabi right now, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But the UAE’s calls for normalisation shouldn’t be ignored, instead, they should be put to the test. Positive signals along with constructive policies are much needed at this particular time where chaos and uncertainty is the norm. The Emirati call to build new bridges with Turkey should be accompanied by serious measures from Abu Dhabi to give weight to its official statements.

During the last few years, the UAE has used its ambassador in Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, to hurt Turkey in every possible way. Emirati officials used to tell American officials that Turkey is a long-term threat to his country and to the US.