The UN chief and top officials have urged the United States to reverse its decision to declare Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels a terrorist group to prevent massive famine and death in the conflict-torn Arab nation.

However, President Donald Trump's administration in its final days stood by its action.

The US deputy ambassador, Richard Mills, told the Security Council the US has listened to warnings of the terrorist designation's humanitarian impact and will take measures to reduce the impact on aid deliveries and commercial imports.

“But we do believe that this step is the right move forward to send the right signal if we want the political process to move forward,” he said.

READ MORE: 2020 was another deadly year for Yemen with Saudi and UAE in the spotlight

Houthis in Yemen conflict

In 2014, the rebel Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen’s north, driving the government into exile.

A US-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to try and restore the internationally-recognised government, but years of UN efforts to get both sides to agree to a cease-fire and start peace negotiations have not succeeded.

The conflict has been disastrous for Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, killing more than 112,000 people, creating the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and wrecking infrastructure from roads and hospitals to water and electricity networks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the Houthis a “foreign terrorist organisation” late on Sunday. The designation takes effect on January 19, President Donald Trump’s last full day in the office before Joe Biden is inaugurated as president.

READ MORE: Rights groups urge the UAE to close secret prisons in Yemen

'Risk of worst famine in 40 years'

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock warned the Security Council that the US designation will likely lead to a “famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years.”

Data show that 16 million of Yemen’s 30 million people will go hungry this year, he said.

“Already, about 50,000 people are essentially starving to death... Another 5 million are just one step behind them.”

Lowcock said Yemen imports 90 percent of its food, nearly all purchased through commercial channels, so aid shipments cannot be enough to stave off hunger.

READ MORE: The Yemen war’s forgotten victim: education