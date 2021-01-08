Pakistan risks losing valuable real estate properties in the United States and France after a court was moved to enforce an international arbitration decision involving a cancelled mining concession.

A court in the British Virgin Islands has appointed an official to assess the value of Roosevelt Hotel in New York and the Scribe in Paris - both owned by the state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

A consortium of Barrick Gold and Antofagasta, the two multinational mining giants, wants control of the hotels as compensation against the cancellation of a copper and gold mining license.

The companies say they were unjustly stopped from extracting the minerals. Islamabad on the other hand argues that the project was beset with irregularities and the country wasn’t getting a good deal.

Arbitration law experts from around the world have taken interest in the case since the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a World Bank quasi court, imposed a hefty $5.97 billion fine on Pakistan in 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is seeking an out-of-court settlement. But even then the cash-strapped South Asian economy can end up paying a substantial amount, says Nicolas Roux of Bilaterals.org, which keeps track of such cases.

“It’s hard to say exactly how much Pakistan will pay because every case is different. But surely what we have seen in the past is that investors try to go after a country’s assets abroad.”

Such cases are decided under Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), a mechanism created by the rich countries to protect the foreign investment of their companies.

Attempts to seize offshore government assets are not unusual. Backed by legal cover of ICSID and other such tribunals, lawyers working for multinational companies aggressively pursue these cases.

For instance, Crystallex, a Canadian gold miner, wants control of shares in a US-based oil refinery owned by Venezuela’s state-run oil company after winning a $1.4 billion dispute.

Venezuela had nationalized Crystallex’s gold mine in 2008.

Trying to seize a country’s foreign assets can take years, says Roux. In many cases, the two sides agree on a settlement.