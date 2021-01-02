At least three civilians, including two children, have been killed and 12 others injured in two bomb attacks in northern Syria, local security sources said.

An explosives-laden vehicle was detonated at a marketplace in Ras al Ayn district, near the Turkey-Syria border on Saturday.

Another car bomb explosion took place near a bakery in the town of Jindires in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others.

Those suffering from injuries were taken to a hospital, and a fire sparked by the bomb blast was extinguished by firefighters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but The Syrian National Army and local security forces believe the YPG/PKK groups to be responsible.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Turkey 'neutralises' over two dozen terrorists in Syria's north