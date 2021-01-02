WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide attack in Somali capital kills several, including Turkish citizens
The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which has killed at least five people, including two Turks, and wounded 14. Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemns the attack.
Suicide attack in Somali capital kills several, including Turkish citizens
FILE PHOTO: Republic of Turkey Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Ankara, Turkey. / AA
January 2, 2021

Five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Turkish health minister has said.

The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president.

The attack took place in the village of Lafole, located 22 kilometres  southwest of Mogadishu, according to a local police officer.

READ MORE: Suicide bombing kills three, wounds over 20 in Somalia

Turkey-Somalia relations

Recommended

“We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry is closely following the medical status of four Turkish citizens who were injured in the attack, the statement said.

They said the attack took place 15 kilometres away from a Turkish military base, which was not affected. The base is Turkey's largest military installation abroad.

Turkey is active in Somalia in the military, development, health and education fields.

Turkish security sources said the suicide attacker used a motorcycle. 

READ MORE: Somalia-Turkey ties will triumph despite the murder of a Turkish citizen

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit